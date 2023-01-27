Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $103.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

