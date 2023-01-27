Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $646.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $658.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.29.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.50.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

