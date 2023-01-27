Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $364.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

