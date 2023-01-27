Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
COF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $116.07. 4,878,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,588. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 693.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
