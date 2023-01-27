Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

COF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $116.07. 4,878,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,588. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 693.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

