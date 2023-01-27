Carl C. Icahn Sells 24,083 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $3,478,548.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,848,425.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,344. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

