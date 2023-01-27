Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($169.57) to €167.00 ($181.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.5 %

CZMWY stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.53. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

