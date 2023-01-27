Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Up 374.5% in January

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 374.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.3 days.
Carnarvon Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVONF remained flat at C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08. Carnarvon Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.25.
About Carnarvon Energy
