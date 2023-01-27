Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $689.66

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.66 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 780.60 ($9.66). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 774.80 ($9.59), with a volume of 696,678 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 676.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 690.22. The stock has a market cap of £9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

