Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0367 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $392.30 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00399082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.04 or 0.28012636 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00578764 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,458,881,009 coins and its circulating supply is 10,694,693,381 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,457,351,137 with 10,693,265,535 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03419354 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,784,583.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

