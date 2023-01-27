Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 350,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,913. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

