Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,064 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,234. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

