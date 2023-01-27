Castle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

