Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,272 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.29. 311,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.