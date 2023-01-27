Castle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,859. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

