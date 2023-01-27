Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 114,634 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,634 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISDX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

ISDX remained flat at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

