Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPARW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the period.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPARW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.