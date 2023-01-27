Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

