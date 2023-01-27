Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CATY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,039. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. State Street Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 750.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.