CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 420.3% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 270,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

