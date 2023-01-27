CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Up 530.1% in January

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 530.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

PRPC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

