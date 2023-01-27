CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Down 9.1%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 1,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

CCA Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

CCA Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.