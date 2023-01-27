Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.37% of Celestica worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Celestica by 37.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 70.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 104,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Celestica Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CLS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 114,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,833. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.