Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 68,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

