Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celestica by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

