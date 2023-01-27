Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,016 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Cenovus Energy worth $545,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 550.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 96,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 81,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.