Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $44,363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 167.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

