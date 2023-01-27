Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 208.3% in January

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
CEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.71.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
