Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 208.3% in January

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 90,252 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

