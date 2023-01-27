Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Interface worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Interface by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 153,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Interface Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $642.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.81. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

