Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Helios Technologies worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

