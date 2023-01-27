Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,852 shares of company stock worth $1,949,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading

