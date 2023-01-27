Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 12,070 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of First Hawaiian worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

