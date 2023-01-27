Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

