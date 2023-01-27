Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 5,354 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $664,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

