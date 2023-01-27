Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 9,447 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:INT opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.