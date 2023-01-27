Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

