CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.58

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as low as $20.11. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 2,310 shares.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $107.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

