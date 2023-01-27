CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.