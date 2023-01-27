ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 6,872,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,210,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

ChargePoint Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,621 shares of company stock worth $7,362,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

