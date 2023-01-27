Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $13.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.60. The stock had a trading volume of 863,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,786,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

