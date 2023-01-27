Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as high as C$9.90. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 186,401 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
