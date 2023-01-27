Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

