Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 541,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in Chevron by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

