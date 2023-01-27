Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Shares of CVX opened at $181.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

