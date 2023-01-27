Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.89. 6,976,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,617. The company has a market cap of $347.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,486,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after buying an additional 71,669 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,044,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

