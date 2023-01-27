Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 1,597 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 224.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 611,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $149.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.