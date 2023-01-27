Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FDX stock opened at $190.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $256.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

