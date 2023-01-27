Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 70,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,330,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.20.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.