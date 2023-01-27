Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $103.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

