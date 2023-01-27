Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 117,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

