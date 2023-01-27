Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

